Texarkana radio station bans Madonna songs after Women's March speechTexarkana radio station bans Madonna songs after Women's March speech It looks like one radio station in Texarkana has had enough of Madonna and her music.
- News
- 49 minutes ago
- Local
Police receive dozens of tips in search for caregiverPolice receive dozens of tips in search for caregiver Police say dozens of people have sent in tips on a caregiver caught on video hitting an elderly woman.
- Local
- 6 hours ago
- Local
Runner and Coach remembered by friendsRunner and Coach remembered by friends Family and friends of 24-year-old Andre Fuqua are still looking for answers after a bizarre shooting and rollover wreck that claimed his life over the weekend.
- Local
- 7 hours ago
- Local
Brush fire continues to rage in Brooks CountyBrush fire continues to rage in Brooks County Area Fire Departments around the Coastal Bend have had their hands full with a series of brush fires this week.
- Local
- 7 hours ago
- Local
Helping residents enroll in health coverageHelping residents enroll in health coverage The deadline to enroll in health care coverage is Tuesday at midnight.
- Local
- 7 hours ago
- Local
One person dead in plane crash near Stinson AirportOne person dead in plane crash near Stinson Airport The San Antonio Fire Department confirms that one person has died in a plane crash on the south side of San Antonio near Stinson Airport.
- Local
- 8 hours ago
- Superbowl
Kennebunk's Don Crisman packs up for 51st Super Bowl tripKennebunk's Don Crisman packs up for 51st Super Bowl trip
- Superbowl
- 8 hours ago
- Local
Immigration ConcernsImmigration Concerns President Trump signed more executive orders Wednesday including one ordering construction of the border wall that was really the centerpiece of his election campaign.
- Local
- 11 hours ago
- Local
Nueces County voter fraud investigationNueces County voter fraud investigation Sheriff Jim Kaelin says his office has found evidence that voter fraud has been going on in Nueces County in what he calls large numbers.
- Local
- 11 hours ago
- Local
Texas State Aquarium's Caribbean Journey to open in MayTexas State Aquarium's Caribbean Journey to open in May The Texas State Aquarium is almost ready to open their $50-million-dollar expansion project.
- Local
- 12 hours ago
- Local
Fight erupts at High School Basketball gameFight erupts at High School Basketball game A disturbance at a local high school basketball game on Tuesday lands one man in jail.
- Local
- 12 hours ago
- Local
Farenthold: TxDOT forced to pay relocation benefits to illegal immigrantsFarenthold: TxDOT forced to pay relocation benefits to illegal immigrants In a statement released Wednesday, Congressman Blake Farenthold said the Federal Highway Administration is attempting to force the Texas Department of Transportation to pay relocation benefits to illegal aliens who will be displaced by the new Harbor Bridge Project.
- Local
- 12 hours ago
- Local
Meeting the newest candidates for Corpus Christi mayorMeeting the newest candidates for Corpus Christi mayor The list of mayoral candidates in Corpus Christi has grown. There are now six people in the race, including the most recent additions, former mayor Nelda Martinez and Larry White, a member of the City Ethics Commission.
- Local
- 12 hours ago
- South-Texas
San Patricio County Junior Livestock Show underwaySan Patricio County Junior Livestock Show underway Chickens and rabbits were shown and judged Wednesday at the San Patricio County Junior Livestock Show.
- South-Texas
- 13 hours ago
- Local
New Windfarm Act introduced into Texas legislatureNew Windfarm Act introduced into Texas legislature Congressman Blake Farenthold joined two other congressmen to introduce legislation that would push the installation of windfarms further away from military bases.
- Local
- 13 hours ago
Nation-Now
Trump's expected ban on refugees, who would be affected?
National-Politics
FULL TEXT: Read Trump's presidential executive orders regarding the…
Nation-Now
Beloved TV star Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
Nation-Now
Trump's border wall: Could he really do it?
Nation-Now
Beloved TV star Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
-
Superbowl
The 10 funniest Super Bowl ads of all time
Nation-Now
NFL rebuild rankings: Which teams are in best shape for next season?
-
Abbott seeks to remove Texas sheriffs who promote 'sanctuary cities'
-
Usain Bolt to lose Olympic gold after teammate caught doping
-
Dow makes history: cracks 20,000 barrier!
-
President Trump calls for 'major investigation' into voter fraud
-
Trump hiring freeze includes the short-staffed VA
-
Yup, McDonald's is giving away big bottles of Big Mac sauce
-
Trump's first proclamation lacks the humility of his predecessors'
-
HHS nominee Tom Price dodges questions on Trump's Obamacare replacement
-
Can marijuana treat symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis?
-
Investigation into anti-Trump tweet ongoing
-
Trump signs five more orders on pipelines, steel and environment
-
Report: Peyton Manning to speak at GOP retreat
-
New study breaks down jet lag's affect on major league ballplayers
-
