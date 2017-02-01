Crime

Police looking for female suspect who vandalized a car

Read Story Kiii Staff
South-Texas

Kingsville firefighter sent to San Antonio burn center

Read Story Jonathan Munson
Entertainment

Beyonce, Jay Z are expecting twins

Read Story Andrea Mandell , USA TODAY
News

GET OFF YOUR PHONE! Daycare message goes viral

Read Story
South-Texas

"The Wall that Heals" on display in Rockport Thursday through Sunday

Read Story KIII Staff
Local

Chicago child gets his wishes granted in Corpus Christi

Read Story Kiii Staff
HEADLINES

Updated 1:52 PM. CST

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    • Halo Flight - Casino Night

      Halo Flight - Casino Night
    • 2017 Spring Home and Garden Show

      2017 Spring Home and Garden Show
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Corpus Christi, TX
    3 PM
    76°
    9 PM
    68°
    3 AM
    65°
    9 AM
    67°