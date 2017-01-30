HEADLINES
Fiesta de Los Ninos eventFiesta de Los Ninos event There's was an event going on Friday at the American Bank Center that is always one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for Driscoll Children's Hospital
Police department honors new retireesPolice department honors new retirees The Corpus Christi police department said goodbye to nine valuable employees as they headed into retirement on Friday.
Refugio's Barefield schoolRefugio's Barefield school There's a group of folks in Refugio who want the children of today and tomorrow to understand what segregation was like.
Police work and social mediaPolice work and social media If you have ever posted about or commented on a particular crime, police said you may have given out important information on the case.
Humane Society to host Puppy Bowl SundayHumane Society to host Puppy Bowl Sunday The Gulf Coast Humane Society is hosting their second annual Puppy Bowl and Adoption Event Sunday.
Kleberg-Kenedy Livestock Show participants prepare for auctionKleberg-Kenedy Livestock Show participants prepare for auction The 66th annual Kleberg-Kenedy County Junior Livestock Show is underway this weekend!
Visionarios Contest artwork on display at Art MuseumVisionarios Contest artwork on display at Art Museum The mission of the Art Museum of South Texas is to advance the awareness, knowledge, appreciation and enjoyment of visual arts for everyone.
More than 1,800 synthetic marijuana arrests in 2016More than 1,800 synthetic marijuana arrests in 2016 Startling statistics on the number of synthetic marijuana arrests were released Friday by the Corpus Christi Police Department.
Grand Jury indicts three suspects in murder of Esteban RiveraGrand Jury indicts three suspects in murder of Esteban Rivera The people allegedly responsible for a murder of 38-year-old Esteban Rivera outside his Robstown home in October have been indicted by a Nueces County Grand Jury.
TxDOT, FHWA come to agreement to move forward with Harbor BridgeTxDOT, FHWA come to agreement to move forward with Harbor Bridge Congressman Blake Farenthold announced Friday that a new agreement had been made between the Texas Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration to move forward with the new Harbor Bridge Project in compliance with state and federal laws.
Dak Prescott named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the YearDak Prescott named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year After one of the best seasons ever for a rookie quarterback, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has collected his first postseason accolade.
Teens are outsmarting parents by faking it with finstaTeens are outsmarting parents by faking it with finsta Instagram has changed its platform, in part to accommodate the rise of a new Instagram trend: The finsta.
Former Barefield School students recount their experiencesFormer Barefield School students recount their experiences The Barefield school was a blacks-only school that was established when the south began to segregate schools and other areas of society.
Driscoll Children's Hospital to say farewell to formerly conjoined twinsDriscoll Children's Hospital to say farewell to formerly conjoined twins Driscoll Children's Hospital announced Thursday they will be holding a farewell reception Monday for formerly conjoined twins Scarlett and Ximena Hernandez-Torres as the family gets ready to move back to the Rio Grande Valley.
Free flu shots, activities at new Health Center ribbon cutting ceremonyFree flu shots, activities at new Health Center ribbon cutting ceremony A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Hector P. Garcia Memorial Family Health Center will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. During the event there will be many free features for your family.
Report: Federal judge in Seattle blocks Trump's travel ban
NFL's Super Bowl ad is the definition of adorable
Trump vows to overturn ban on political activity by churches
At least 12 Ukrainian soldiers killed in disputed east
Trump bucks breakfast tradition by calling for prayers for Schwarzenegger
Prison employee found dead at Delaware hostage standoff
Navy: Special forces flew Trump flag in convoy
GET OFF YOUR PHONE! Daycare message goes viral
As a doctor just back from Sudan, hospitality from Muslims greeted me everywhere
Trump memorializes Navy SEAL killed in raid in Yemen at Dover base
Trump: Go nuclear and abolish filibuster on Gorsuch vote if needed
Drone industry concerned about Trump regulation reduction
Slack, Microsoft step up war on work email
Tesla's electric car falls short in new IIHS crash tests
Americans are making big compromises to buy homes
The Westminster Dog Show is now going to include cats
Trump: Call it a ban if you want
First results on Scott Kelly after year in space reveal space travel changes DNA
USA Gymnastics to review sex abuse policies
Hey burger fans! This ATM dispenses McDonald's Big Macs
