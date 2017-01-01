HEADLINES
Updated 9:58 AM. CST
WATCH: Small tornado touches down on I-45WATCH: Small tornado touches down on I-45 A KHOU 11 viewer shared powerful video of a small tornado touching down on I-45 near the Grand Parkway/99 exit north of Houston early Monday.
- 52 minutes ago
Massive gator spotted in Polk CountyMassive gator spotted in Polk County
- 1 hour ago
Upcoming Events at the Museum of Science and HistoryUpcoming Events at the Museum of Science and History Spring break camp registration is now open, be sure call 361-826-4667 to register while spots are open.
- 2 hours ago
Say "Hello" to the new Nueces County Jr. Livestock Show queenSay "Hello" to the new Nueces County Jr. Livestock Show queen A new queen has been crowned.
- 2 hours ago
Road closures and traffic delaysRoad closures and traffic delays City crews will be doing work along several city streets over the next few days.
- 3 hours ago
Nueces County Junior Livestock Show horse eventsNueces County Junior Livestock Show horse events The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show held their horse events on Sunday.
- 11 hours ago
Volunteers remove Christmas wreaths from Veteran's cemeteryVolunteers remove Christmas wreaths from Veteran's cemetery In this weekend’s Military Matters, we take a look at those volunteers who helped with cleaning up the cemetery earlier this week.
- 11 hours ago
Corpus Christi's Delta Sigma Theta Sorority holds prayer service for Martin Luther King Jr.Corpus Christi's Delta Sigma Theta Sorority holds prayer service for Martin Luther King Jr. Many faiths gathered in prayer and song over at the Brooks Worship Center's chapel for King’s legacy and goals.
- 11 hours ago
Duck hunters react to resident's plan to request a new hunting ordinance on the IslandDuck hunters react to resident's plan to request a new hunting ordinance on the Island After several residents complained about the noise and proximity their houses were to duck hunters, the Padre Island Strategic action committee will review the ordinance about how far away hunters must be from homes, but duck hunters say, that's a quack.
- 11 hours ago
Corpus Christi SWAT assists Port Aransas Police in domestic hostage situationCorpus Christi SWAT assists Port Aransas Police in domestic hostage situation A male suspect has barricaded himself inside a home on Anchor Street.
- 3 hours ago
Cowboys fans share their team spiritCowboys fans share their team spirit Dallas Cowboy fans show off their team spirit.
- 16 hours ago
Video evidence of fight that led to stabbing over social media postsVideo evidence of fight that led to stabbing over social media posts
- 16 hours ago
High winds and bbq contribute to grass fire outside of CalallenHigh winds and bbq contribute to grass fire outside of Calallen One cook lost control of their barbeque fire. The flames quickly spread through the grass, 300 bales of hay, and even fences.
- 16 hours ago
Area fire fighters battle rural grass fireArea fire fighters battle rural grass fire Area fire departments battled high winds to extinguish a large grass fire Sunday.
- 18 hours ago
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 yearsRingling Bros. circus to close after 146 years The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will end "The Greatest Show on Earth" in May, following a 146-year run.
- 22 hours ago
Michael Jackson's daughter 'incredibly offended' by Joseph Fiennes casting
Ringling Bros. Circus is shutting down in May. What happens between now…
Don't let your router be a gateway for cycbercriminals
The 5 biggest reveals from Nintendo's Switch event
More lawmakers to skip Trump inauguration after he blasts Rep. John Lewis
Pink cat-ear hats sweeping nation ahead of women's march
Security for Trump inauguration focuses on truck attack threat, Homeland…
Salmon with large tapeworms arrive in the U.S.
Chicago police beset by racial bias, unconstitutional policing, DOJ finds
Yup, Arby's venison burger is coming back
8 must-see hits from the Detroit Auto Show
Bo Jackson's startling hindsight: 'I would have never played football'
NFL's divisional playoff weekend features revenge factor in four rematches
Nintendo Switch to launch March 3 for $300
Vaccines: Breaking down and debunking 10 myths
She's back: Katharine, a great white shark, now swimming off Florida's…
This church in Indiana is buying a strip club
New scam targets Netflix subscribers
Chargers owner Dean Spanos announces he will move the franchise to LA
EPA accuses Fiat Chrysler of cheating emissions laws like Volkswagen
