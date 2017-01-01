HEADLINES
Arrest affidavit: Shocking details in Breanna Wood caseArrest affidavit: Shocking details in Breanna Wood case The Corpus Christi Police Department announced Monday that 26-year-old Joseph Matthew Tejeda has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Breanna Wood. An arrest affidavit was released to 3News Monday afternoon.
Water boil at Flint Hills not in effect for CityWater boil at Flint Hills not in effect for City Flint Hills announced to its employees Monday morning a water boil advisory at their West Plant. That notice raised some concerns with local residents, but the advisory is specific to those at the refinery.
Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak to speak at 2017 Spohn LyceumApple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak to speak at 2017 Spohn Lyceum Steve Wozniak, American inventor, engineer and co-founder of Apple, Inc., will be the distinguished guest speaker at the 2017 CHRISTUS Spohn Health System Lyceum April 25 at the American Bank Center.
Texas A&M committee to conduct search for new TAMUCC presidentTexas A&M committee to conduct search for new TAMUCC president Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp announced Monday that a 15-member committee has been formed to conduct a national search for the 11th president of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
Dr. Is In: Diabetic RetinopathyDr. Is In: Diabetic Retinopathy On Dr. Is In, Dr. Gregg Silverman joined First Edition to speak about Diabetic Retinopathy, a condition caused by damage to the blood vessels in the tissue at the back of the eye (retina).
Calallen Students preparing for Junior Livestock ShowCalallen Students preparing for Junior Livestock Show Students from Calallen share what it takes to raise livestock for the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show.
Adopt Ariel on Paws for PetsAdopt Ariel on Paws for Pets Adopt Ariel from Peewee's Pet Adoption on Paws for Pets today!
Man struck, killed while trying to change tire on side of roadMan struck, killed while trying to change tire on side of road One man is dead after he was hit a car early Monday morning on SPID near Weber and Carroll Lane.
Man dies after crashing truck into house overnightMan dies after crashing truck into house overnight One man is dead following an overnight accident.
APD: Alleged shoplifter shoots self in head while handcuffed in police carAPD: Alleged shoplifter shoots self in head while handcuffed in police car Unanswered questions in downtown shooting
Obama responds to San Antonio boy's letter, makes his dayObama responds to San Antonio boy's letter, makes his day SAN ANTONIO -- Tens of thousands of letters from across the country arrive each day at the Oval Office. One of those letters was from Cub Scout, Isaiah Garcia, from San Antonio.
RodeoHouston announces 2017 concert lineupRodeoHouston announces 2017 concert lineup RodeoHouston has officially announced the concert lineup for the 2017 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter arrested after gameSteelers assistant coach Joey Porter arrested after game Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter has been arrested at a Pittsburgh bar following the team's wild-card win over the Miami Dolphins.
Yule Log festival celebrates epiphanyYule Log festival celebrates epiphany The First Christian Church of Corpus Christi held their 35th annual Yule Log festival on Saturday.
Breanna Wood's family shares how they have been dealing with their tragic lossBreanna Wood's family shares how they have been dealing with their tragic loss
Two brothers, two petitions for clemency, two different outcomes
California's famous 'drive-thru' sequoia toppled by storms
Bomb threats reported at Jewish community centers around the country
Steelers assistant Joey Porter arrested on multiple charges in bar…
U2 set to headline Bonnaroo 2017
NFL wild-card winners and losers: Steelers fall into both categories
Aaron Rodgers, Packers serve playoff notice to rest of NFL
Three things to know: Seahawks (3) at Falcons (2) divisional playoff preview
Why you should visit Europe in winter
The heart-breaking moment horse cries at owner's funeral, captured
Jeep gets a pickup truck and here's how it could look
Trump responds: Meryl Streep 'a Hillary flunky' (and 'overrated')
Winners: Who took home Golden Globes?
Review: Jimmy Fallon and the Golden Globes: A perfect match
Here's why Evan Rachel Wood's Golden Globes suit is so inspiring
Jenna Bush Hager makes first slip at the Golden Globes, asks Pharrell…
Army vet opens fire at Fort Lauderdale airport, kills 5, injures 8
Is hunting moral? A philosopher unpacks the question
Schwarzenegger tells Trump to get back to work after 'Apprentice' tweet
Tim Cook's pay slides following down year for Apple
-
