"The Wall that Heals" on display in Rockport Thursday through Sunday
Updated 1:52 PM. CST
Police looking for female suspect who vandalized a carPolice looking for female suspect who vandalized a car The female is seen going up to a black Ford mustang and scratching the paint on the left side of the vehicle, trunk and the hood.
- 1 hour ago
Kingsville firefighter sent to San Antonio burn centerKingsville firefighter sent to San Antonio burn center A Kingsville volunteer firefighter employed as a bus driver for the Ricardo Independent School District was sent via HALO Flight Wednesday to a San Antonio burn center after receiving possible second- or third-degree burns from a burst radiator.
- 1 hour ago
Beyonce, Jay Z are expecting twinsBeyonce, Jay Z are expecting twins Surprise!
- 2 hours ago
GET OFF YOUR PHONE! Daycare message goes viralGET OFF YOUR PHONE! Daycare message goes viral
- 2 hours ago
"The Wall that Heals" on display in Rockport Thursday through Sunday"The Wall that Heals" on display in Rockport Thursday through Sunday It's called "The Wall that Heals" -- a mobile version of the Vietnam Wall in Washington D.C. It displays 58,000 names of Vietnam veterans, and it is going to be in Rockport for the public to see through Sunday.
- 3 hours ago
Chicago child gets his wishes granted in Corpus ChristiChicago child gets his wishes granted in Corpus Christi Fabian Hurtado met WWE wrestler John Cena at the American Bank Center on Tuesday.
- 3 hours ago
Cupid's Chase 5K in Support of People with DisablilitiesCupid's Chase 5K in Support of People with Disablilities This year's Cupid's Chase 5K Corpus Christi, is one of 32 races that will be held across 9 states.
- 5 hours ago
Detectives investigating early morning shootingDetectives investigating early morning shooting Police say a man was shot in the hand while sitting in his car on Prescott Street.
- 6 hours ago
NAACP Commemorates Black History Month with two RTA designed busesNAACP Commemorates Black History Month with two RTA designed buses The local chapter of NAACP is commemorating Black History Month by teaming up with the RTA.
- 6 hours ago
Gov. cancels $1.5M in grants for Travis Co. as new ICE detainer policy rolls outGov. cancels $1.5M in grants for Travis Co. as new ICE detainer policy rolls out On the day that Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez's new policy regarding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers at the local jail goes into effect, Gov. Greg Abbott is withholding $1.5 million in grants to the county, KVUE's and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski has confirmed.
- 3 hours ago
Three Star Student of the Week February 1, 2017Three Star Student of the Week February 1, 2017 Mia is an 8th grader at Hamlin middle school.
- 6 hours ago
Adopt Jumanji on Paws for PetsAdopt Jumanji on Paws for Pets Kristin Diaz introduces us to Jumanji, a kitten looking to be adopted from PAAC, People Assisting Animal Control.
- 6 hours ago
Modern day 'Noah' spends 32 years building boatModern day 'Noah' spends 32 years building boat Bill Hable grabbed a chainsaw, cut down some trees and started building a massive boat. He figured the project would take ten years to complete. He underestimated by more than two decades.
- 8 hours ago
Former prosecutor reacts to Ramirez halted executionFormer prosecutor reacts to Ramirez halted execution The execution of convicted murderer 32-year-old John Henry Ramirez has been halted by a Federal Judge.
- 15 hours ago
Man crashes through gate at local plantMan crashes through gate at local plant A truly wild scene Tuesday evening at a local industrial plant near the International Airport. Officials say a vehicle crashed through the main gate at the Shoup Plant on McKinzie just after 5 PM.
- 15 hours ago
