Island University's Coastal Bend Business Innovation holds free patents…
Updated 9:36 PM. CST
Nueces County Junior Livestock Show wraps upNueces County Junior Livestock Show wraps up It was another successful year as the 82nd Nueces County Livestock Show wrapped up on Saturday.
- 13 minutes ago
American Bank Center opens up for public ice skatingAmerican Bank Center opens up for public ice skating Despite the 90-degree temperatures the American Bank Center opened their doors for public ice skating on Saturday.
- 19 minutes ago
Young scientists show off robotic skillsYoung scientists show off robotic skills The College of Science and Engineering at the Island University hosted a robotics competition on Saturday.
- 1 hour ago
51st annual Health and Fitness fair51st annual Health and Fitness fair The 51st annual Health and Fitness Fair took place at The American Bank Center on Saturday.
- 2 hours ago
Island University's Coastal Bend Business Innovation holds free patents and trademark workshopIsland University's Coastal Bend Business Innovation holds free patents and trademark workshop The Island University’s Coastal Bend Business Innovation held a free patents and trademark workshop at TAMUCC on Saturday.
- 2 hours ago
Joe McComb announces plans to run for mayorJoe McComb announces plans to run for mayor It's been just three days since Dan McQueen resigned as mayor of Corpus Christi by posting it in his facebook status.
- 2 hours ago
Tens of thousands attend Women's March on AustinTens of thousands attend Women's March on Austin The Women's March in Washington prompted more than 300 sister marches across the country, including one in Austin attended by an estimated 50,000 people.
- 1 hour ago
Thousands descend on DC for Women's MarchThousands descend on DC for Women's March The Women's March on Washington opened Saturday with impassioned calls to resist President Trump's agenda, as thousands massed to offer a loud rebuttal to his inauguration as the 45th president.
- 4 hours ago
51st Annual Nueces Co. Medical Society Health Fair51st Annual Nueces Co. Medical Society Health Fair The 51st annual Nueces Co. Medical Society Health Fair took place at the American Bank Center Saturday.
- 9 hours ago
Blue Ribbon Auction at Nueces Co. Jr. Livestock ShowBlue Ribbon Auction at Nueces Co. Jr. Livestock Show The Blue Ribbon Auction is happening at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds, the end to the Nueces County Jr. Livestock Show.
- 10 hours ago
Joe McComb Enters Race for Corpus Christi MayorJoe McComb Enters Race for Corpus Christi Mayor At-large council member Joe McComb confirmed to 3 News Saturday morning that he will be running for the mayor's seat during the special election.
- 12 hours ago
Driving Smart: Tips to Avoid Distracted DrivingDriving Smart: Tips to Avoid Distracted Driving From smart phone apps, to texting, to in-car entertainment, distractions while driving are at an all time high, and distracted driving is something we all need to be mindful of. Matt Schmitz of Cars.com provides tips to keep your eyes on the road in this week's segment of Driving Smart.
- 13 hours ago
South TX Gardener: Starting a Winter Vegetable GardenSouth TX Gardener: Starting a Winter Vegetable Garden The South Texas Gardener, Gabriel Vega joined us on 3 News First Edition with tips on how to start a vegetable garden during the winter months.
- 13 hours ago
Paw for Pets: Adopt IreneePaw for Pets: Adopt Irenee In this edition of Paws for Pets, we meet a cat named Irenee. She is 4 months old and loves to play, and she is looking for a home.
- 13 hours ago
Suspects wanted for lotto tickets theftSuspects wanted for lotto tickets theft Police are looking for two men and two women who were caught on surveillance video stealing lotto tickets.
- 22 hours ago
Nation-Now
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sues Hawaiian families over Kauai land
Nation-Now
Can Trump make real change as president?
Nation-Now
Unexpected 'black swan' events could extend 2016's upsets
Nation-Now
Italy avalanche: Survivors found in hotel buried by snow
Nation-Now
Alec Baldwin brings Trump impression to N.Y.C. protest
Nation-Now
Drone strikes killed one civilian in 2016, Obama administration says
Nation-Now
Uber deceived drivers with promise of lofty pay, FTC says
Nation-Now
Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman extradited to U.S.
Nation-Now
EpiPen competitor will be out in February, free to 200M people
Nation-Now
Anti-germ chemicals banned from soaps hide in household products
Nation-Now
Chief Justice Roberts: Will he be Trump's friend or foe?
Nation-Now
It's so cold in Alaska that even Alaskans are complaining
Nation-Now
Avalanche buries Italian hotel; 'Many dead' with at least 30 missing
Nation-Now
'Fox News Effect' out in force for Trump, Pew survey finds
Nation-Now
Dog in Detroit found with nose, ears chopped off
Nation-Now
Obama says he granted Manning clemency 'in the pursuit of justice'
Nation-Now
How can we predict the hottest year on record when weather forecasts are…
Nation-Now
'Will & Grace' returning to TV after 11 years
Nation-Now
Baby girl, 2, dies after agonizing battle few could survive
Nation-Now
American latest to add 'Basic Economy,' carry-on restrictions
