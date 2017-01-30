This Stonington U.S. Air Force amputee will run the American flag on the…
HEADLINES
Updated 4:07 PM. CST
- Grid
- List
- Superbowl
Which Super Bowl ads are the best? Vote nowWhich Super Bowl ads are the best? Vote now
- Superbowl
- 1 hour ago
- Local
Local Boy Scout Troop Celebrates 50th AnniversaryLocal Boy Scout Troop Celebrates 50th Anniversary Boy Scout Troop 157 celebrated their 50th anniversary as a troop Sunday!
- Local
- 4 hours ago
- Local
This Stonington U.S. Air Force amputee will run the American flag on the field at the Super BowlThis Stonington U.S. Air Force amputee will run the American flag on the field at the Super Bowl
- Local
- 1 hour ago
- Health
Dr. is In: How to Find a Good DoctorDr. is In: How to Find a Good Doctor There are few people who can have as direct an impact on your life as your physician. It is a very important relationship. As with all relationships it is best to enter into it with as much knowledge about the other person as possible.
- Health
- 8 hours ago
- Nfl
Matt Ryan wins NFL MVP, Former Falcons kicker elected to Hall of FameMatt Ryan wins NFL MVP, Former Falcons kicker elected to Hall of Fame
- Nfl
- 9 hours ago
- Local
23-Year-Old Killed in Robstown Crash23-Year-Old Killed in Robstown Crash DPS Troopers are investigating a deadly head on accident on Highway 77, just south of Robstown. According to state troopers, the driver of a truck was traveling in the wrong direction of the south bound lane and collided with an 18-wheeler. The accident happening just after 2:30 a.m.
- Local
- 5 hours ago
- Crime
Man Taken into Custody Following a Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident Near Ray High SchoolMan Taken into Custody Following a Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident Near Ray High School A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle. Police say the victim was discovered at Texan Trail near Ray High School just after one Sunday morning.
- Crime
- 6 hours ago
- Local
Local art shop honors African American CultureLocal art shop honors African American Culture February is Black History Month and on Saturday, Lotts of Art hosted a cultural celebration.
- Local
- 18 hours ago
- Local
Play-for-All playground opens at Salinas ParkPlay-for-All playground opens at Salinas Park The park was designed to fit the needs of all families, even those with special abilities.
- Local
- 18 hours ago
- Local
Healthy families, healthy communitiesHealthy families, healthy communities Texas A&M and CCISD have teamed up for a Healthy Families, Healthy Community expo.
- Local
- 18 hours ago
- Local
Dr. Hector P. Garcia clinic opensDr. Hector P. Garcia clinic opens The new Hector P. Garcia Memorial Health Center opened Saturday.
- Local
- 18 hours ago
- Local
Driver loses control and crashes into homeDriver loses control and crashes into home While turning left, the driver of the small truck slid through the traffic light, crashed through the fence and finally collided with the house.
- Local
- 19 hours ago
- Superbowl
One day closer and NFL Experience is on the menuOne day closer and NFL Experience is on the menu
- Superbowl
- 21 hours ago
- Local
Corpus Christi use of synthetic marijuana is upCorpus Christi use of synthetic marijuana is up A lot of people think synthetic marijuana is just a different form of marijuana, it is not.
- Local
- 22 hours ago
- If-My-Parents-Only-Knew
Teens are outsmarting parents by faking it with finstaTeens are outsmarting parents by faking it with finsta Instagram has changed its platform, in part to accommodate the rise of a new Instagram trend: The finsta.
- If-My-Parents-Only-Knew
- 23 hours ago
-
Nation-Now
Cincinnati Zoo's premature hippo Fiona takes first steps
-
Nation-Now
Pence defends Trump's attack on judge, predicts victory for travel ban
-
Nation-Now
White House: DOJ plans to defend Trump's immigration ban
-
Superbowl
NFL's Super Bowl ad is the definition of adorable
-
Nation-Now
Trump vows to overturn ban on political activity by churches
-
Nation-Now
At least 12 Ukrainian soldiers killed in disputed east
-
Nation-Now
Trump bucks breakfast tradition by calling for prayers for Schwarzenegger
-
Nation-Now
Prison employee found dead at Delaware hostage standoff
-
Nation-Now
Navy: Special forces flew Trump flag in convoy
-
News
GET OFF YOUR PHONE! Daycare message goes viral
-
Nation-Now
As a doctor just back from Sudan, hospitality from Muslims greeted me everywhere
-
Nation-Now
Trump memorializes Navy SEAL killed in raid in Yemen at Dover base
-
Nation-Now
Trump: Go nuclear and abolish filibuster on Gorsuch vote if needed
-
Nation-Now
Drone industry concerned about Trump regulation reduction
-
Nation-Now
Slack, Microsoft step up war on work email
-
Nation-Now
Tesla's electric car falls short in new IIHS crash tests
-
Nation-Now
Americans are making big compromises to buy homes
-
Nation-Now
The Westminster Dog Show is now going to include cats
-
Nation-Now
Trump: Call it a ban if you want
-
Nation-Now
First results on Scott Kelly after year in space reveal space travel changes DNA
RIGHT NOW WEATHER
-
PHOTOS: Super Bowl LI in Houston
-
Life
22 mins ago 4:56 p.m.
Puppy Bowl could bring new hope for shelter dogs
-
PHOTOS: Celebrity fans of the Patriots and Falcons
-
PHOTOS: Crazy fan costumes and more!
-
Superbowl
1 hour ago 4:15 p.m.
Super Bowl history suggests Patriots have edge over Falcons
-
Superbowl
1 hour ago 4:07 p.m.
Which Super Bowl ads are the best? Vote now
-
Superbowl
1 hour ago 4:06 p.m.
Super Bowl concessions aren't cheap - $11 for a Coke
-
-
Photos: The recent history of halftime
-
Nation-Now
3 hour ago 2:42 p.m.
Cincinnati Zoo's premature hippo Fiona takes first steps
-
Nation-Now
3 hour ago 2:31 p.m.
Pence defends Trump's attack on judge, predicts victory for travel ban
-
Local
4 hour ago 12:50 p.m.
Local Boy Scout Troop Celebrates 50th Anniversary
-
Local
1 hour ago 4:17 p.m.
This Stonington U.S. Air Force amputee will run the American flag on the…
-
Health
9 hour ago 8:31 a.m.
Dr. is In: How to Find a Good Doctor
-
Nfl
9 hour ago 8:22 a.m.
Matt Ryan wins NFL MVP, Former Falcons kicker elected to Hall of Fame
-
Local
5 hour ago 12:01 p.m.
23-Year-Old Killed in Robstown Crash
-
Head-On Crash Kills Driver South of Robstown
-
Fatal Pedestrian Hit and Run Accident
-
Dr. is In: What to Check when Picking a Doctor
-
Sean Kelly's Forecast
-
Crime
7 hour ago 10:29 a.m.
Man Taken into Custody Following a Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident Near Ray…
-
Local
18 hour ago 11:14 p.m.
Local art shop honors African American Culture
-
Local
18 hour ago 11:12 p.m.
Play-for-All playground opens at Salinas Park
-
Local
18 hour ago 11:09 p.m.
Healthy families, healthy communities
-
Lotts Festival
-
Hogs Show Heroics In Sixth Straight Win
-
Local
18 hour ago 11:03 p.m.
Dr. Hector P. Garcia clinic opens
-
Sports
18 hour ago 10:59 p.m.
Mike Medina Takes Over Successful Bishop Baseball Program
-
Mike Medina Takes Over As Bishop Head Coach
-
Local
20 hour ago 9:43 p.m.
Driver loses control and crashes into home
-
SALINAS PARK