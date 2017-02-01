Gov. cancels $1.5M in grants for Travis Co. as new ICE detainer policy rolls out

On the day that Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez's new policy regarding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers at the local jail goes into effect, Gov. Greg Abbott is withholding $1.5 million in grants to the county, KVUE's and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski has confirmed.