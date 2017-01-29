HEADLINES
Alamo Drafthouse opening delayedAlamo Drafthouse opening delayed Corpus Christi’s Alamo Drafthouse has delayed their grand opening till February 11th.
Corpus Christi man killed in single vehicle accidentCorpus Christi man killed in single vehicle accident The Texas Department of Public Safety said 35-year-old Luis R. Gutierrez lost control of his pickup truck while traveling south-bound on highway 77.
New foucus on lupusNew foucus on lupus Lupus is known as the unspoken disease but those who deal with lupus on a daily basis say it can be extremely debilitating.
Special Olympics Bowling Team Raises Money for State TournamentSpecial Olympics Bowling Team Raises Money for State Tournament A Special Olympics bowling team is raising money to head to the state tournament.
Fatal Pedestrian Crash South of AliceFatal Pedestrian Crash South of Alice Corpus Christi-Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a one vehicle-pedestrian fatality crash that occurred on January 29, 2017 at approximately 4:06 a.m. on US 359, approximately four and a half (4.5) miles south west of Alice in Jim Wells County.
Severely injured paramedic walks down the aisle at his weddingSeverely injured paramedic walks down the aisle at his wedding Months of rehabilitation Miles has defied the odds and walked down the aisle to marry his fiancee Brook Weber on Saturday January 28, 2017.
Dr. is In: Supplements and your HealthDr. is In: Supplements and your Health We are all aware of the importance of a balanced diet and appropriate exercise. To optimize our nutrition, many of us take dietary supplements. This practice has some wisdom but we need to be very careful about what supplements we take and how they may affect our health.
Trump defends refugee policy, attacks New York TimesTrump defends refugee policy, attacks New York Times
Paws for Pets: Help find Tex a Loving HomePaws for Pets: Help find Tex a Loving Home In this edition of Paws for Pets, we meet a pup named Tex. He is a sweetheart and a great cuddle buddy, and he is looking for someone to take him home.
Flashback Photo Honors Alice Firefighter for his 35 years of ServiceFlashback Photo Honors Alice Firefighter for his 35 years of Service Firefighters in Alice are honoring one of their own this weekend. Lt. Jacob Roquet is retiring after 35 years of service and to pay tribute, firefighters posed for a flashback photo.
Saint John Paul II High School students return from Rally for LifeSaint John Paul II High School students return from Rally for Life High School Students from St. John Paul II High School returned from the Rally for Life event in Austin on Saturday.
Andre Fuqua laid to rest SaturdayAndre Fuqua laid to rest Saturday Fuqua was the victim of the shooting and rollover accident from earlier this week. Fuqua was the victim of the shooting and rollover accident from earlier this week.
Man who saved truck fire victim wanted to set a good example for his sonMan who saved truck fire victim wanted to set a good example for his son It was a remarkable rescue with heroes risking their lives to save a man from a burning truck on Friday. He was involved in a morning crash on I-37 and, just moments after impact, he and his truck were engulfed in flames.
Local club hosts benefit for Aidyn GonzalesLocal club hosts benefit for Aidyn Gonzales Offroad Outlaws held a barbecue benefit for Aidyn Gonzales's family on Saturday.
Two fights at high school basketball games in one week raise concernTwo fights at high school basketball games in one week raise concern Two fights have broken out at local high school basketball games this week
