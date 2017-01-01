Local

Nueces County Junior Livestock Show wraps up

Read Story Kiii Staff
Local

American Bank Center opens up for public ice skating

Read Story Kiii Staff
Local

Young scientists show off robotic skills

Read Story Kiii Staff
Local

51st annual Health and Fitness fair

Read Story Kiii Staff
Local

Island University's Coastal Bend Business Innovation holds free patents…

Read Story Kiii Staff
Local

Joe McComb announces plans to run for mayor

Read Story Briana Whitney
HEADLINES

Updated 9:36 PM. CST

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    • Halo Flight

      Halo Flight
    • Baby Allison Elaine

      Baby Allison Elaine
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Corpus Christi, TX
    9 PM
    68°
    3 AM
    64°
    9 AM
    61°
    3 PM
    72°