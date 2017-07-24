Madeleine Dart

Madeleine joins us from Northern California. She graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno in December of 2016. There, she studied broadcast journalism and political science. Her studies included shooting, writing, and editing stories for the University's broadcasts.

In June of 2016, Madeleine moved to Los Angeles for an internship at KNBC in Universal City. She worked with the iTeam all summer to uncover the dangers and inaccuracies of celebrity home tour buses on Hollywood Boulevard. She rode 15 tour buses, undercover, and learned first hand quality investigative journalism.



Although her emphasis was in broadcast journalism, Madeleine also interned at a public relations firm in Reno. She worked in social media to help promote clients and was eventually hired as an employee. This experience helped her learn how TV stations can utilize social media to broaden their coverage, and create viewer interest.



During her last semester at Nevada, Madeleine interned for the local ABC affiliate, KOLO 8 News. She accompanied reporters and absorbed as much knowledge as possible before graduating.



Madeleine fell in love with journalism years before, during high school, where she was the morning anchor and also a reporter. She helped the program win over $15,000 in scholastic awards during her time there.



Madeleine is no stranger to Texas; she's never lived here but both of her parents grew up outside of Dallas, which means frequent trips to the Lone Star State. She has relatives throughout DFW, Austin and Central Texas. Her immediate family still lives in Northern California. Madeleine is following in her father's steps; he's the evening anchor for a station in Sacramento, but she's very excited to become a Texan.



When she's not in front of the camera, Madeleine enjoys the outdoors, country music, anything that includes working out, and cooking 'clean' cuisine!

© 2017 KIII-TV