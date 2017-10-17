Michelle Pedraza is from San Antonio, but grew up in South America in Peru's capital, Lima. She fell in love with the Hispanic culture and language at a young age and has never forgotten her roots.

She's always had an interest in the news business, storytelling, and the importance of understanding and telling the truth. She joined the Kiii-TV 3News team in August of 2017 as a weekend anchor and multiskilled journalist.

In 2014, Michelle graduated from the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio with a Masters in Communication Arts. During college she studied abroad in Rome for a semester, where she was able to become familiar with the culture and language. She was able to travel to other European countries during that semester. While traveling she enjoyed visiting sites and meeting people from all backgrounds.

After graduation Michelle took a morning producer job at KLFY News 10 in Lafayette, La. After that she worked as the weekend anchor and reporter at KGNS in Laredo, Texas.

In her free time Michelle loves to travel, read, listen to music, try new restaurants, and watch the Spurs. She also enjoys spending time with her parents, who recently retired in Corpus Christi, and three sisters who live in San Antonio and Houston.

You can follow Michelle on Facebook.

© 2017 KIII-TV