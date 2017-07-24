Taylor Alanis was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas. She joined the Kiii-TV 3News team in May of 2017 and is very excited to be back in South Texas.



Taylor attended the University of Texas at San Antonio and interned at a television station there where her passion for storytelling was ignited. After a couple of years at UTSA, Taylor transferred to Texas State University where she graduated in 2012 with a degree in Electronic Media.

Before her return to South Texas, Taylor reported for Waco's ABC affiliate KXXV in their Killeen bureau for two years. During her time in Central Texas she got the first interview with a biker inside the Twin Peaks massacre, reported on the aftermath of both Fort Hood shootings and covered breaking news in over 15 counties. Her stories have been featured on CNN, The Blaze and other national news outlets.

A native San Antonian, Taylor is proud to call herself the biggest Spurs fan in the newsroom. She even has a fish named Patti "Gils."

Taylor is a big animal lover and in her spare time she enjoys live music, latin dancing, playing bingo and spending time with friends and family. If you see her at the bingo hall, on a patio or out on a story make sure to tell her hi.



For story ideas you can email Taylor at talanis@kiiitv.com

