Travis Green

Growing up in Longmont, Colorado, Travis has been a sports fan for as long as he can remember. He even wore a Rockies onesie in his baby pictures.

In high school, Travis played baseball and football, but realized early on that playing professionally was highly unlikely. Thus, his new dream of becoming a sports anchor/reporter was born.



Travis is a graduate of Colorado State University (Go Rams!) with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Media Communications. His early career aspirations were confirmed when he shadowed Denver Post columnist and ESPN's Around the Horn personality Woody Paige in eighth grade for Take Your Kid To Work Day.



While attending Colorado State, Travis worked for the school’s station CTV 11 News, its radio station, KCSU Fort Collins and Colorado State Athletics. He also had internships with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, KDVR FOX 31 Denver, and AXS TV.



He has traveled across the country to cover various sporting events, gotten to know athletes and fans, and talked about life with professional baseball legend Brooks Robinson.



His next journey brings him to South Texas! He is thrilled to be sharing sports stories with the Coastal Bend.

