2017 Gulf Coast Humane Society Telethon

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Join KIII-TV as we bring you the Gulf Coast Humane Society Telethon. It’s special event that needs you support.

On August 16th, we will be raising money the local efforts of this wonderful no-kill animal shelter.

We will be live and on location at the Gulf Coast Humane Society on Sunday, August 16th from 12 to 2PM.

And don’t forget take advantage of the on-site pet adoptions.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society Telethon, a wonderful opportunity to make a difference.

