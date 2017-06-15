Bat signal to shine over LA

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness recounts fatal motorcycle crash
-
Fire at Padre Island home
-
Man shot in Annaville incident
-
Island Report - Packery Channel Pro's & Con's
-
Driver killed in rollover identified
-
Man killed in rollover crash
-
Alice political turmoil
-
Police Protection Act signed by governor
-
Insurance rates rise for City workers
-
Get those mustaches growing for the 5th annual stache dash!
More Stories
-
2 Teens transported to hospital via Halo Flight…Jun 16, 2017, 2:25 a.m.
-
Fire crews battle structure fire on Padre IslandJun 15, 2017, 11:01 p.m.
-
Groundbreaking ceremony held for South Texas Aviator…Jun 15, 2017, 10:59 p.m.