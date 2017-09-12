'Donut Disturb' is This Hotel's Promo That Delivers a 10-Pound Donut To Your Room
At the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Spa you could either be chilling at the pool floating inside a donut or have the most ridiculously huge donut float inside you. Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
KIII 10:24 AM. CDT September 12, 2017
