'It'-Inspired Pranksters Behind Red Balloons Tied to Sewer Grates Come Forward

Despite red balloons mysteriously being tied to sewer grates all over Lilitz, Pennsylvania, it seems Pennywise isn't coming for the town after all. Buzz60's Nick Cardona has more.

KIII 5:45 PM. CDT September 07, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories