Anthony Scaramucci, Kendall Jenner Top This List Of '50 Least Powerful People'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Bond hearing for Tejeda
-
Police investigate possible "jugging case"
-
Tropical Storm Franklin could bring high tides to area
-
Prison escapee found in Refugio
-
Port-A police rescue drowning woman
-
Watts censured by Del Mar Board of Regents
-
Dredging near Rockport marina
-
Correctional officer arrested for assaulting inmate
-
Conjoined twins make huge strides
-
Councilwoman, husband assaulted
More Stories
-
Man arrested in search for driver who hit French soldiersAug. 9, 2017, 3:12 a.m.
-
Newly selected president and CEO of United Chamber…Aug. 9, 2017, 7:41 a.m.
-
Tillerson urges calm on North Korea, says no imminent threatAug. 9, 2017, 6:21 a.m.