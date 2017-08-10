Blowing out Birthday Candles Spreads 14 Times More Bacteria
If you have ever wondered about bacteria spreading over the communal birthday cake when your loved one blows out the candle, your fear was real. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) shares the story and why you shouldn't worry about it.
KIII 10:33 AM. CDT August 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Truck driver dies in rollover
-
Police looking for couple suspected of robbery
-
Police search for two burglary suspects
-
Bond hearing for Tejeda
-
ExxonMobil Plant construction update
-
McQueen running for US Senate
-
Police investigate possible "jugging case"
-
Tar balls found on area beaches
-
CCPD motorcycle involved in crash
-
Correctional officer arrested for assaulting inmate
More Stories
-
Operation Safe Return This Saturday!Aug. 9, 2017, 3:06 p.m.
-
You will get chipped...eventuallyAug 10, 2017, 10:23 a.m.
-
Taft woman killed in Jim Wells County 18-wheeler…Aug 10, 2017, 8:40 a.m.