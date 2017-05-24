Chocolate May Prevent An Irregular Heart Beat

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Synthetic Marijuana impact on homeless
-
Preparations underway for Rockport's annual Food and Wine Festival
-
Man stabbed outside Texas Star gas station
-
Wimberley 2 years later
-
Island Report - Cinnamon Shore Project Update
-
Beeville recovers from storm damage
-
Break the chains - special report
-
Javelinas Still Winless After Close Game with Commerce
More Stories
-
Synthetic Marijuana makers target homeless populationMay 24, 2017, 11:20 p.m.
-
CCISD holds multimedia fair for studentsMay 24, 2017, 11:17 p.m.
-
Moody High School holds pep rally for STEM ProgramMay 24, 2017, 11:15 p.m.