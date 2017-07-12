Google Earth Becomes a Part of Neighborhood Feud

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Four year anniversary of South Side house explosion
-
3 arrested for fatal shooting
-
NTSB report released in plane crash
-
New Blue Angels pilot
-
Auto theft hits County Commissioner
-
Kingsville stabbing homicide suspect arrested
-
The spinning craze
-
School lunch program
-
Youth sports complex update
-
Corpus Christi named one of the best run cities
More Stories
-
Back to school shopping tops $500 per child for…Jul 12, 2017, 8:49 a.m.
-
New details released in investigation of plane crash…Jul 12, 2017, 2:00 a.m.
-
Adopt Gypsey from the GCHS on Paws for PetsJul 12, 2017, 8:17 a.m.