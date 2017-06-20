Here's Something You Probably Didn't Know About Bananas

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two men rescued from Corpus Christi Bay
-
Controversy over Selena TV series
-
Texas insurance regulations
-
Suspected home invader jumped by victims in Chattanooga
-
Victim in fatal rollover accident identified
-
Witness recounts fatal motorcycle crash
-
Man remains in critical condition after being hit by a car
-
Air monitors up for consideration in Portland
-
Sean Kelly's Forecast
-
Food Bank's Chefs' Showdown
More Stories
-
US warplane blasts Syrian drone from skyJun 20, 2017, 10:02 a.m.
-
At least 7 passengers injured on United flight to HoustonJun 20, 2017, 3:13 p.m.
-
Debbie Lindsey-Opel selected to fill vacant City…Jun 20, 2017, 3:39 p.m.