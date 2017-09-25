How Much Money You Could Save By Buying Your Holiday Plane Tickets Now
It may feel far away, but it's time to get ready for the busy holiday travel season! TC Newman (@PurpleTCNewman) tells you how much you could save by booking your Thanksgiving and Christmas flights now!
KIII 10:17 AM. CDT September 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Port A Family Gets Home
-
A fresh start for family who lost home to Hurricane Harvey
-
8 people dead in shooting at Plano home
-
Baby shower a surprise for family
-
WTLV Live Video
-
Witness heard up to 40 shots in Plano killings
-
Blitz Week 2 - Part I
-
8 killed in Plano shooting
-
Country artist donate to Coastal Bend areas impacted by Harvey
-
Blitz Week 2 - Part 3
More Stories
-
North Korea: Trump's statement a 'declaration of war'Sep 25, 2017, 10:13 a.m.
-
NFL: No punishment for players not present for…Sep 25, 2017, 10:48 a.m.
-
Anthony Weiner sentenced to 21 months in sexting caseSep 25, 2017, 9:49 a.m.