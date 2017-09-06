Massive Solar Storm Brings Rare Light Shows To United States
The sun has another show to put on. Parts of the United States are going to experience an aurora Wednesday into Thursday. But now you won't have to trek to the arctic to see them. Aidan Kelley has the story.
KIII 10:19 AM. CDT September 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hurricane Harvey T-shirts causing controversy
-
Closer look at local shelter
-
Port Aransas students begin school year
-
USS Lexington shelters first responders
-
Company donates generators to Rockport
-
Bill's Forecast
-
Alan's Wednesday Morning Forecast
-
Snoopy's restaurant expected to reopen Friday
-
The process of applying for FEMA aid
-
Rockport Return to the Field
More Stories
-
Tropical storms Jose and Katia join Hurricane Irma…Sep. 6, 2017, 5:37 a.m.
-
Cop with terminal cancer rescues hundreds of Harvey victimsSep. 4, 2017, 8:26 p.m.
-
New image for the Food Bank of Corpus ChristiSep. 6, 2017, 9:10 a.m.