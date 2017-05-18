Memorial Day Travel Will Cost You

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Judge placed on leave, not U.S. citizen
-
Moody Blasts King in Highly-Charged Game 1
-
Corpus Christi's first floating yoga studio
-
Mother's day wishes from U.S.S. Carl Vinson
-
Woman arrested for damage to church
-
Refugio County sheriff's deputies discover 600 lbs. of marijuana
-
Metalic dust in raises concern in Portland
-
Katy ISD officer wins Miss Texas United States crown
-
Local impact of cyber attack
-
Judge involved in past road rage cases
More Stories
-
Miracle Month of May benefiting Driscoll Children's HospitalApr 28, 2017, 3:12 p.m.
-
Unpleasant smell leads to temporary closure of…May 18, 2017, 7:27 a.m.
-
Joe McComb set to be sworn in todayMay 18, 2017, 3:10 a.m.