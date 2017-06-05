NASA Found A Giant Pit On Mars And Scientists Can't Explain it

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man dies from vibrio after going into Gulf
-
Woman accidentally run over by vehicle at beach
-
Storms bring hail and high water to Coastal Bend
-
Family remembers loved one at benefit
-
PRIDE parade a success
-
US Marshals warning about two new telephone scams
-
Man charged with indecency with a child
-
Veteran Made Slider Wallet Is Ingenious - The Deal Guy
-
Local dispatcher in need of liver
-
AEP Crews Work To Restore Power
More Stories
-
AP source: 2 people arrested for involuntary…Jun. 5, 2017, 12:57 p.m.
-
Police name 2 suspects of London Bridge attackJun. 5, 2017, 12:27 p.m.
-
Mayor McComb says the City of Corpus Christi has no…Jun. 5, 2017, 12:16 p.m.