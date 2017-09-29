One in Five Millennials Moving Home to 'Chase the Dream'
A study of more than 2,000 millennials found that one in five have moved back home for a chance to live their dream or win over that special someone. Buzz60's Nathan Rousseau Smith (@fantasticmrnate) has more.
KIII 2:32 PM. CDT September 29, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hamlin Mascot Change
-
Police looking for suspects in credit union robbery
-
Woman arrested for striking boyfriend
-
Drug raids at two Alice homes
-
Last day to sign up for D-SNAP
-
Man pulls gun on son during puppy dispute
-
D-SNAP Recap
-
Ingleside residents evicted due to mold
-
Island Report looks at hotel damage
-
World's first floating yoga studio opens
More Stories
-
Reports of man exposing self to vehicles near…Sep 29, 2017, 2:41 p.m.
-
Pinwheels event Friday to raise awareness of child abuseSep 27, 2017, 7:05 p.m.
-
DPS: Plane crashes in Hill County, trapping pilot…Sep 29, 2017, 1:35 p.m.