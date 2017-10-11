People Who Talk in Their Sleep Swear A Lot, Do It with Proper Grammar
Apparently, people can get pretty testy when they're chatting during the wee hours of the night. But the good news? They're usually grammatically correct while doing it. Buzz60's Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
KIII 4:24 PM. CDT October 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Bill's Forecast
More Stories
-
24-year-old woman killed in rollover on Highway 77Oct 11, 2017, 4:21 p.m.
-
House Intel leaders to release Facebook ads…Oct 11, 2017, 3:13 p.m.
-
31 marathons in 31 days: Amputee veteran sets off on…Oct 11, 2017, 2:37 p.m.