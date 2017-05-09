Political Fights Over Trump Are Causing A Spike In Divorces

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Area 3 Report - El Copano and Aransas City
-
Fisherman's body recovered
-
Dad keeps good on disciplinary promise
-
Arrest made in Cheyenne St. shooting
-
Search for missing fisherman
-
Malnourished horse investigation
-
Traffic stop leads to drug bust
-
IWA Falls in Baseball Bi-District
-
What's next following Mayoral election
-
Family recovering from house fire
More Stories
-
Miracle Month of May benefiting Driscoll Children's HospitalApr 28, 2017, 3:12 p.m.
-
Businessman charged with sexual assault of a child on bondMay. 9, 2017, 7:22 p.m.
-
Miracle Stories - RomeoMay. 9, 2017, 7:22 p.m.