Scientists Are Creating The First Ever Virtual Reality Experience In The Antarctic
Scientists will be recording 360-degree video of their entire expedition -- for the first time ever -- to create a virtual reality experience of the polar region. Josh King has the story (@abridetoland)
KIII 1:36 PM. CDT November 01, 2017
