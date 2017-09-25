The End of the World Is Still Coming, This is the New Date

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Port A Family Gets Home
-
A fresh start for family who lost home to Hurricane Harvey
-
8 people dead in shooting at Plano home
-
Baby shower a surprise for family
-
WTLV Live Video
-
Witness heard up to 40 shots in Plano killings
-
Blitz Week 2 - Part I
-
8 killed in Plano shooting
-
Country artist donate to Coastal Bend areas impacted by Harvey
-
Blitz Week 2 - Part 3
More Stories
-
NFL spokesman: 'This is what real locker room talk is'Sep 25, 2017, 1:08 p.m.
-
Hawaiian fifth-graders write song of support for TexasSep 25, 2017, 12:15 p.m.
-
Dale Earnhardt Jr. quotes JFK, says Americans have…Sep 25, 2017, 11:32 a.m.