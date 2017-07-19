The Real Reason Why Prince George Is Always Wearing Shorts

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Victim of Corban Drive shooting identified
-
Seniors flock to get National Park Pass senior pass
-
A look at Andre Jackson, suspect in murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores
-
Code enforcement
-
Multi-million dollar verdict handed down in accident at Calallen Walmart
-
New project heads to Port of CC
-
Chick-fil-A sauce soldier
-
Update on arson fire at Mathis business
-
Aggressive driver causes I-37 accident
-
Whataburger order tents
More Stories
-
Man accused of leaving child in car fails to appear in courtJul 19, 2017, 10:01 a.m.
-
Police in Sinton looking for truck stop robbery suspectJul 19, 2017, 8:41 a.m.
-
Sandcastle sculpting lessons for the familyJul 19, 2017, 7:59 a.m.