This is How You Can Tell if You're a Boring Person

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Beeville murder charges dropped
-
Hebbronville man murdered in Denver
-
Store clerk chases off robber with pipe
-
Dozens of tarantulas, scorpions found in Houston apartment
-
Small Plane Clips Mower
-
Alice drug bust
-
Find out why you need to head to Mathis this fourth of July weekend!
-
Father in custody after Amber Alert issued for 22-month-old
-
Nueces County and San Patricio County in legal dispute
-
TAMUCC helping Laredo Colonias
More Stories
-
Police need your help identifying suspect who stole…Jun 28, 2017, 2:40 p.m.
-
China frees 3 activists who probed Ivanka Trump supplierJun 28, 2017, 6:43 a.m.
-
Driver behind bars after crashing into light pole…Jun 28, 2017, 2:06 p.m.