This Kentucky Fried Chicken Smartphone Looks 'Finger-Lickin' Good'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Four year anniversary of South Side house explosion
-
NTSB report released in plane crash
-
3 arrested for fatal shooting
-
Kingsville stabbing homicide suspect arrested
-
Auto theft hits County Commissioner
-
New Blue Angels pilot
-
Police investigate deadly shooting
-
The spinning craze
-
Police warn of secret iPhone apps
-
School lunch program
More Stories
-
Arrest Warrant issued for suspected credit card abuseJul 12, 2017, 12:30 p.m.
-
Corpus Christi man killed in single-vehicle accident…Jul 12, 2017, 11:30 a.m.
-
NAACP invites you to meet with Coastal Bend's newest leadersJul 12, 2017, 11:39 a.m.