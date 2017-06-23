This New Costco Hack Gets You into the Club Without Paying
With their exclusive offers and membership fees, some grocery stores seem more like a New York nightclub. If you don't know someone on the inside, you're not getting in. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KIII 12:32 PM. CDT June 23, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man caught vandalizing business
-
Man charged for fatal hit-and-run wanted on bond violation
-
Old Copano Bay Bridges collapses
-
Texas insurance regulations
-
#SeeCC
-
Bodies of Corpus Christi hikers found
-
Local reaction to Texas sword law
-
Power outage impacts Padre Island and Port Aransas
-
Local impact of distracting driving
-
Port Aransas businesses talk power outage
More Stories
-
Fugitive Task Force locates man wanted on five…Jun 23, 2017, 12:42 p.m.
-
Thunderbird involved in incident at Ohio Air ShowJun 23, 2017, 12:27 p.m.
-
Officials: 35 killed in 3 bomb attacks in 2 Pakistani citiesJun 23, 2017, 8:16 a.m.