Thousands Agree to Clean Toilets for Free Wi-fi
Purple provides free public wifi and they decided to include a clause requiring a thousand hours of community service from those who agreed to their terms and conditions. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) reports on the thousands who unknowingly agreed.
KIII 12:39 PM. CDT July 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Only Taco Cabana in CCTX closes
-
Woman arrested with 9 kilos of cocaine
-
Future of Judge in doubt
-
TAMUK new music hall
-
Corpus Christi Food Truck Summerfest 2017
-
Four year anniversary of South Side house explosion
-
Man killed in single-vehicle accident
-
Island Report - Deep Sea Roundup
-
Ingleside teacher recovering from vibrio
-
FFA members donate school supplies
More Stories
-
Jimmy Carter collapses at Habitat BuildJul 13, 2017, 11:04 a.m.
-
Construction of new Kingsville skatepark proceeding…Jul 13, 2017, 12:34 p.m.
-
Scheduled maintenance causes traffic delay Harbor BridgeJul 13, 2017, 12:11 p.m.