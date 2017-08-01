Toddler Walks Through Wet Concrete to Find Parents in Funny Renovation Fail

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
restaurant manager attacked in robbery attempt
-
HIV numbers on the rise
-
Kingsville residents talk massive fire
-
Bill's Forecast
-
KIII Live Stream
-
Three busted for online solicitation
-
Men rob Pier 99 Sunday night
-
Veteran and volunteer honored
-
Motif Band singing "Come And Get Your Love"
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
More Stories
-
Women making it in politicsAug. 1, 2017, 7:01 a.m.
-
City continues efforts to reduce littering in the areaAug. 1, 2017, 3:47 a.m.
-
This is the single best back-to-school dealJul 31, 2017, 1:28 p.m.