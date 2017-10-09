Top Haunted Houses to Visit Without Breaking the Bank
During the Halloween season, some people like tricks, some like treats and others just want to be scared senseless. Buzz60's Nathan Rousseau Smith (@fantasticmrnate) explores a list of haunted spots you can visit for less than $50.
KIII 3:56 PM. CDT October 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Bill's Forecast
More Stories
-
Wind-whipped wildfires sweep through California wine countryOct. 9, 2017, 3:41 p.m.
-
AEP Texas reporting power outage in area of…Oct. 9, 2017, 3:42 p.m.
-
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill for breaking social media rulesOct. 9, 2017, 3:13 p.m.