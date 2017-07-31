Why You Shouldn't Post Vacation Pics While on Vacation
You should think twice before posting vacation pictures on social media while you're on vacation, no matter how many comments and 'likes' you collect. It's an invitation for burglars that no one is home. Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more.
KIII 11:13 AM. CDT July 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Kingsville Community Begins Recovery After Massive Fire
-
Business owner talks Kingsville fire
-
Men rob Pier 99 Sunday night
-
Fundraiser for young boy who lost mother accident
-
Victim in southside accident identified
-
Shoe store in Kingsville catches fire
-
Craft beer now canned in Corpus Christi
-
Protestors hold rally outside Farenthold's office
-
Googly's Wins First Ever Wingapalooza Competition
-
Big environmental honor for Port of Corpus Christi
More Stories
-
Why Americans aren't getting married anymoreJul 31, 2017, 6:03 a.m.
-
Reports: Playwright/actor Sam Shepard dies at 73Jul 31, 2017, 10:39 a.m.
-
Dr. Is In: Heat StrokesJul 31, 2017, 8:46 a.m.