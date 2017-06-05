Will the Tony's Get Political with Kevin Spacey Hosting?
The 2017 Tony Awards will be hosted by 'House of Cards' star Kevin Spacey. In this politically charged time, will Frank Underwood get some screen time at the Tony's? Buzz60's Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
KIII 9:01 AM. CDT June 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man dies from vibrio after going into Gulf
-
Woman accidentally run over by vehicle at beach
-
Storms bring hail and high water to Coastal Bend
-
Family remembers loved one at benefit
-
US Marshals warning about two new telephone scams
-
PRIDE parade a success
-
Veteran Made Slider Wallet Is Ingenious - The Deal Guy
-
Man charged with indecency with a child
-
Sean Kelly's Forecast
-
Local dispatcher in need of liver
More Stories
-
Dr. Is In: How to talk to your DoctorJun. 5, 2017, 8:40 a.m.
-
Military Matters: Laying local veterans to rest with…Jun. 5, 2017, 7:25 a.m.
-
Duval county man arrested for indecency with a childJun. 5, 2017, 5:58 a.m.