Your Avocado Toast Addiction Could Really Make the Difference in Buying a Home
Tim Gurner outraged many when he suggested that millennials can't buy homes because the spend all their money on avocado toast. But is that really the reason they can't make a down payment? Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) shares the math.
KIII 9:52 AM. CDT May 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Massive dog poisoning
-
Miracle Story - Julian
-
Local motorcyclist talks safety
-
Ray Excited to Face #1 Moody
-
Large Crude Oil Ship Makes It's Way To Coastal Bend
-
Fire crews investigate early morning blaze
-
Top Garden Solar LED Lights: The Deal Guy
-
Not enough support for carport ordinance
-
Congressman Vela talks President's budget
-
Moody Rallies For Two Wins On Saturday To Reach Region Final vs. Ray
More Stories
-
Report: Malaysia Airlines flight passenger tried to…May 31, 2017, 11:12 a.m.
-
Michael Kors to close up to 125 stores as luxury…May 31, 2017, 10:31 a.m.
-
The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band'…May 31, 2017, 10:03 a.m.