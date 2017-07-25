Crash survivor faces DUI and manslaughter charges.

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two Walmart thieves caught, one on the run
-
Impact of new Nueces County DA
-
This history of old Calliham
-
A boater's story
-
Hot Jobs: July 25
-
Cowboys Defend Decision to Cut Whitehead
-
Man arrested in local church
-
Family and Friends Caregiver Festival
-
Robstown veteran to brief Congress about burnpits
-
City Council approves CCPD unmarked vehicles
More Stories
-
Senate Judiciary Committee withdraws subpoena for ManafortJul 26, 2017, 3:31 a.m.
-
City Council approves unmarked vehicles for CCPDJul 25, 2017, 11:06 p.m.
-
How to super charge any outlet for $16Jul 25, 2017, 7:01 a.m.