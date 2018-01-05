Golden Globes snubs worth seeing

The Big Sick is based on comedian Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily Gordon's real-life romance.

When it comes to the Golden Globes, sometimes the snubs are the films worth seeing.

Here are four movies we think should have been recognized:

The Big Sick

Despite critical acclaim - and even though it was the best romantic comedy many of us have seen in years – the Hollywood Foreign Press Assoc. failed to nominate this Amazon Studios film for any awards. It’s based on comedian Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily Gordon's real-life romance, when a severe illness disrupted everything.

“It was really emotional writing it, it was really emotional for me acting in it and for (Emily) being on set it was emotional,” Nanjiani said. “It was emotional editing it. It was emotional watching it.

Wonder Woman

This well-done DC Comics movie was also shut out, even though it was named one of the American Film Institute’s ten best films of 2017. We would have loved for director Patti Jenkins to get a nod, along with star Gal Gadot - who proved she’s as nice as she is talented when she sent her support to a Seattle mom battling cancer.

Beauty and the Beast

At the box office, Disney's live action remake of the classic tale was easily the highest earning musical of the year. To become Beast, Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens had to act out each scene twice – first, to capture his physical performance on stilts.

“Then we'd do the scenes all over again in this strange cage where they would just capture the facial performance and morph that on the Beast and map it onto the puppeteered body so it was a bit of a brave new world for all of us concerned, really,” he said.

But the foreign critics were not impressed enough to nominate any of the film's actors or songs.



Blade Runner 2049

We think this was a brilliant sequel to the 1982 cult classic and all of the cast loved making it. In fact, Harrison Ford described making the movie as a “walk in the park.” Unfortunately, the HFPA failed to recognize the work of visionary French Canadian director Denis Villenueve.

