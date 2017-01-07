Joe Lopez, former lead singer of Tejano group Mazz, approved for parole

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Joe Lopez, the former lead singer and co-founder of the Tejano group Mazz, has been approved for parole according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The department's official website states that Lopez will be released "not earlier than four months from [January 2017]."

Lopez was convicted of multiple sex offense charges involving a minor in 2006. After being released on parole, Lopez will be required to complete the Sex Offender Education Program (SOEP). The program lasts four months and it is meant for those who "pose a lower re-offense risk," according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Lopez will be required to register as a sex offender once he is released.

