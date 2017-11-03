Fitness Tips from Trainer Jen Widerstrom

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Bill's Forecast
More Stories
-
Man wanted on sexual assault warrantNov. 3, 2017, 7:09 p.m.
-
West Oso alum returns to paint field for Homecoming gameNov. 3, 2017, 7:08 p.m.
-
World Series win briefly awakens critically ill fan…Nov. 3, 2017, 7:05 p.m.