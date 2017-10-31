Halloween on Dancing with the Stars

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Bill's Forecast
More Stories
-
Students safe as man holds 70-year-old teacher…Oct 31, 2017, 5:53 p.m.
-
8 killed in 'act of terror' on NYC bike path,…Oct 31, 2017, 2:41 p.m.
-
Driscoll Children's Hospital hosts 17th annual…Oct 31, 2017, 7:11 p.m.