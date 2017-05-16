7th Annual Rubber Duck Round up Seeking Volunteers

South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind will be having their 7th Annual Rubber Duck Round up May 27th at Cole Park from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. They are seeking volunteers with this years event to sign-up to help contact Alana Marrow at 361-693-6183

KIII 11:06 AM. CDT May 16, 2017

