Coastal Compass and Del Mar College: Free GED Classes

On August 8th Coastal Compass along with Del Mar College have teamed up to host an orientation at 12:00 p.m. at Coastal Compass. Here they will present all information on what classes they will need to get one step closer to a GED.

KIII 11:39 AM. CDT July 24, 2017

