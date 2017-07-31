Comida Radio Art Show Interview
Comida Radio Art Show Benefitting the Food Bank of Corpus Christi. Event will be held on August 5, 2017 at the House of Rock. This event is free and is kid- friendly, they ask that you please bring a non-perishable food item for donation.
KIII 1:03 PM. CDT July 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Kingsville Community Begins Recovery After Massive Fire
-
Business owner talks Kingsville fire
-
Men rob Pier 99 Sunday night
-
Victim in southside accident identified
-
Fundraiser for young boy who lost mother accident
-
Shoe store in Kingsville catches fire
-
Tampa Bay area forecast
-
Craft beer now canned in Corpus Christi
-
Googly's Wins First Ever Wingapalooza Competition
-
Protestors hold rally outside Farenthold's office
More Stories
-
Scaramucci out as White House Communications directorJul 31, 2017, 1:45 p.m.
-
Why this High Sierra backpack is a great back-to-school buyJul 31, 2017, 1:38 p.m.
-
This is the single best back-to-school dealJul 31, 2017, 1:28 p.m.