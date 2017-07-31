Comida Radio Art Show Interview

Comida Radio Art Show Benefitting the Food Bank of Corpus Christi. Event will be held on August 5, 2017 at the House of Rock. This event is free and is kid- friendly, they ask that you please bring a non-perishable food item for donation.

KIII 1:03 PM. CDT July 31, 2017

