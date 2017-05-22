Fundraiser for Tejano Legend: Jessy Serrata

Organizers Noe Lerma, and David Noyola have put together a fundraising event for Tejano Legend, Jessy Serrata. Serrata has been diagnosed with stage 3 cancer and is currently at MD Anderson. The fundraiser will take place June 4th at the Texas Nugget.

KIII 11:21 AM. CDT May 22, 2017

