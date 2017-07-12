NAACP: Meet and Greet
The NAACP has put together a Meet and Greet with Corpus Christi's latest leaders, Mayor Joe Mccomb, Dwayne Bivona, Publisher of Caller Tines, and Justin Doss, President of Christus Spohn Memorial. The event will take place July 13th at the O.Veal Williams
KIII 3:13 PM. CDT July 12, 2017
