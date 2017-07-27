Tejano Civil Rights Museum: Closing Ceremony for Mayra Zamora

Tejano Civil Rights Museum will be hosting a closing ceremony for Mayra Zamora's Art work at Heritage Park July 26th from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Samantha Huerta, KIII 2:08 PM. CDT July 27, 2017

