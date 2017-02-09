CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It is time again for the Tom Keeler Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

Since 1945, The Humane Society is a local Non-Profit, No-Kill shelter that houses and cares for hundreds of adoptable dogs and cats.

Teams can register now to play on March 24th at the Corpus Christi Country Club!

For more Information on how to register, CLICK HERE!

