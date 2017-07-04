'McDreamy' praises pies made by Texas baker

Patrick Dempsey Facbook Page

JACKSONVILLE, TEXAS - A well-known actor has proclaimed on Facebook that he's found the woman that makes the best pies in Texas... East Texas as a matter of fact!

Patrick Dempsey, widely known for his role as "McDreamy" in Grey's Anatomy, took to social media to praise Jan Gowin of Sadler's Kitchen in Jacksonville for her pies.

Gowin is the mother of the restaurant's owner, Rob.

© 2017 KYTX-TV