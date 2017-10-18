KIII
2017 3 Star Student Program

William Johnson, KIII 4:12 PM. CDT October 18, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Be watching every Wednesday for the 3 Star Student on 3NEWS First Edition!

Each week, a local school honors a student for their achievements!  Each student will receive a special prize package from our sponsors!

Funtrackers Family Fun Center - $100 Play Card

Wienerschnitzel of Corpus Christi - $100 Gift Card

Mike Shaw Toyota - $100 Visa Gift Card

Flint Hills Resources Corpus Christi - Amazon Fire Tablet and Case

Be watching the next 3 Star Student on 3NEWS First Edition!

To be a part of the 3 Star Student Program, email wjohnson@kiiitv.com

