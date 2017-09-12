KIII
Close

2017 Conquer The Coast

William Johnson, KIII 3:44 PM. CDT September 12, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Join KIII in supporting Conquer the Coast!

This years event will take place on September 16th!

For more information: CLICK HERE!

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories