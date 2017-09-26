2017 Heart Walk - American Heart Association

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Did you know that walking is the easiest and most sustainable form of exercise?

As little as thirty minutes a day can significantly reduce your risk of heart disease.

Join k-triple-eye tv and 3 news as the American Heart Association presents its annual “Corpus Christi Heart Walk.”

Be at Whataburger field Saturday Morning, October 1st, and walk your way to better health!

You’ll be surrounded by friends and neighbors helping raise critical funds to saves lives right here in the coastal bend.

