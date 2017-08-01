3rd Annual Buc Days KIII Golf Tourney

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Tradition, community pride and exceptional family entertainment are some of the core values of the buccaneer commission.

Providing scholarships are the results of year-long efforts to power our future!

We invite you to be part of the 3rd Annual Buc Days and KIII-TV Golf Tournament at the Corpus Christi Country Club, Friday, September 8th.

It’s an eighteen hole, four player scramble that includes lunch and treats throughout the course with awards and prizes to top players.

Registration is happening now, so don’t wait!

CLICK HERE FOR REGISTRATION INFORMATION!

